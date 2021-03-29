The Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai has formed a steering committee for the “Dubai Schools” project, which provides an educational service under the chairmanship of the Secretary General of the Council. The committee undertakes general supervision of the project through the implementation of 17 tasks and specializations, stressing the need for all government agencies to cooperate with the committee, subcommittees and working groups affiliated to it. And the provision of data, information, statistics and documents that you require, which are necessary for the implementation of the project.

This came in a decision recently issued by the Executive Council regarding the formation of the “Steering Committee for the Dubai Schools Project”, which included nine articles explaining the committee’s terms of reference and formation, its work system, the functions of the General Secretariat, financial allocations, and cooperation with the committee.

The decision mentioned 17 specializations and tasks for the committee, including approval by the committee, objectives and the strategic plan for the project, and submitting them to the Executive Council for approval, approving the partnership pattern for establishing and operating the project with the private sector, proposing a mechanism for the payment of payments owed to the selected operator, and adopting the mechanisms and procedures for operating the project, including frameworks for monitoring performance. And overseeing the chosen operator, approving the policy of improving the quality of education for Emirati students and submitting it to the Executive Council for approval, approving the budget and the financial plan for the project, including the financial allocations needed to implement each stage of its implementation, and its sources of funding, and submitting them to the Executive Council for approval.

Among the competencies of the committee is to approve the comprehensive plan for the project according to the implementation phases specified for it, including the approval of the outputs and recommendations of each stage and its timelines, and to ensure the availability of financial and human resources, data and information necessary for the implementation of the project in accordance with the approved priorities according to the comprehensive plan of the project, and to ensure the availability of the necessary buildings to operate Schools in a way that suits the target students, and to ensure that the project is running in accordance with the comprehensive plan and achieves the goals approved for it in this regard.

The committee is also concerned with following up and monitoring project completion stages, including approving the necessary arrangements for the first academic year, reviewing and evaluating project outputs in each of its approved stages, and submitting the final outputs to the President of the Executive Council or whomever he delegates to approve and sign them in accordance with the rules or directives as he deems appropriate in their regard, and submitting reports. Periodical to the Chairman of the Executive Council, including its recommendations, the results of its work, the achievements it has achieved, the difficulties and obstacles it faced in carrying out its tasks and the ways to overcome and overcome them, and the formation of sub-committees and work teams to assist them in the performance of their tasks and to determine the terms of reference of these committees and work teams and the duration of their work.

Administrative and technical support

Regarding the work system of the “Dubai Schools Project Steering Committee”, the decision clarified that it establishes a system for its work in which it defines the mechanism for holding its meetings and making its decisions and recommendations, indicating that the General Secretariat is in charge of providing all aspects of administrative and technical support to facilitate the work of the committee, especially the signing of contracts to be concluded with the operator or The private schools to be involved in the project, following up on the project’s smooth progress and the implementation of the contracts concluded, submitting periodic reports in this regard to the committee, managing the agenda of the committee’s meetings, conducting a technical review of all topics on the committee’s agenda in coordination with the committee’s president, and following up the implementation of the decisions, recommendations and directives issued by the committee. Follow up the work of the sub-committees and work teams and submit recommendations, notes and reports prepared by these committees and work teams to the committee, in addition to any other tasks that are necessary to enable the committee to implement the tasks and powers entrusted to it.

– The Executive Council’s decision included 9 articles explaining the committee’s terms of reference, its formation, and its system of work.

– The committee is concerned with approving the comprehensive plan for the Dubai Schools project in accordance with the specified implementation phases.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

