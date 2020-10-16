France’s ex-President Sarkozy is now being accused of accepting money from Libya’s rulers for his election campaign.

PARIS taz | The French judiciary launched an additional investigation on Friday against the former head of state Nicolas Sarkozy for “forming a criminal organization”. The ex-president had previously been questioned again and for around 40 hours by the public prosecutor’s financial brigade about the suspicion of financing his 2007 election campaign by the then Libyan ruler, Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi.

Sarkozy has been officially accused of “passive bribery and embezzlement of public funds” and “illegal election funding” since 2018. The fact that the judiciary is now assuming that it is a quasi “gang” organization of financial crimes is serious.

Not only Sarkozy as an individual, but France’s political elite and the highest institutions in the republic are suspected of being corrupt.

The person concerned reacted indignantly and assured that with this publicly announced decision of the public prosecutor his “innocence would be trampled underfoot”. He was “the victim of a plot”, but had the certainty that in the end “the truth” would triumph.

Sarkozy declares himself innocent and signs books

Sarkozy, who will soon have to answer for bribery of a judge in another case, can of course rely on his presumption of innocence. He has now officially withdrawn from politics, but has been in the country for the past few weeks to sign the second volume of his memoirs for his numerous fans in bookstores.

From 2005 onwards, Sarkozy had established contacts with the Libyan colonel as the acting interior minister and had sent several intermediaries on discreet visits to Tripoli. Like the online magazine in particular Media part revealed that financial support for the presidential campaign of 2007 in the amount of allegedly 50 million euros had been sealed.

Mediapart published written documents and incriminating statements from ex-confidants of the Libyan ruler, which Sarkozy’s lawyers deny as completely untrustworthy.

Did Sarkozy overthrow Gaddafi in order not to be blackmailed?

After his election, Sarkozy received the capricious guest of honor Gaddafi in Paris for his rehabilitation. The curious friendship did not last long: in 2011, before the end of his presidency (2012), Sarkozy urged his partners to change power in Tripoli and to launch a blitzkrieg that killed Gaddafi.

“Is it possible that the 2011 French intervention took place to prevent Muammar Gaddafi from revealing his funding for Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign?” The newspaper’s answer to this question Le Monde from 2018 can possibly deliver an expected trial against the ex-president.