Lombardy, Formigoni: “Who do I vote for? The vote is secret. Fontana reconfirmed as president”

“I didn’t like the movie.” The comment by is dry and lapidary Robert Formigoniquestioned by Affaritaliani.itabout “IL CELESTE – ROBERTO FORMIGONI” (THE RISE TO POWER, THE DECLINE, THE PRISON AND THE REBIRTH) which will be broadcast on Thursday 5 January at 21.25 on the Nove. The Nove Racconta cycle presents “Il Celeste – Roberto Formigoni”, an unpublished story on the Lombard governor, one of the major protagonists of Italian political history and customs. With a long and exclusive interview with Formigoni and the unpublished testimonies of friends and opponents, the documentary on the Celeste arrives on January 5 at 21.25 on the first exclusive TV channel on the Nove and available on discovery+.

Formigoni then takes the opportunity to speak with Affaritaliani.it also of strictly topical political issues. A vote for Giorgia Meloni premier after just over two months at Palazzo Chigi? “7, has been able to identify itself in the authoritative role of the prime minister, has not succumbed to pressure from the allies who wanted a financial debt and has been able to move well in Europe“.

Then the key question, who will vote in the regional elections in Lombardy in February? “(Laughs) The vote is secret and there is still a month and a half to think about it.” Then who will win? “The centre-right, Fontana reconfirmed as president”. And the League? In the polls it is recovering a little, how do you see Matteo Salvini’s party born in his native Lombardy? “The League has always been a party that has been able to surprise in many phases, it has had ups and downs. It could recover by gaining a little something. The blow of September 25th was strong, but there are signs of recovery”, concludes Formigoni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

