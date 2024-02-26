Formigoni and the great return to politics. A message to FI, his party for 20 years

Roberto Formigoni he thinks about his great return to politics and makes no secret of it. The former governor of Lombardy, after having fully served his 5 year and 10 month sentence for corruption, he is ready to resume the thread of the discussion. “I believe and hope – says Formigoni and reported by Il Corriere della Sera – that it can to create a scalability of Forza Italia“. On Wednesday he will be the guest of honor at a Forza Italia event in Vimercate. If on the one hand the Celestial does not yet dissolve the last reservation on his applicationon the other hand he sends a message to what has been his party for over 20 years and which already at the end of April it could become his home again.” If the concept wasn't clear enough, he quotes Mao: “What a hundred flowers bloomThat a hundred schools of thought compete“.

What if Formigoni should he find himself in front of the crossroads politician and decide where to go, what would you do? FI or FdI? “Since there is someone whose main task is to shoot at Formigoni, let's let him do it without offering further ideas. I will dissolve my reservations – Formigoni specifies to Il Corriere – at the end of April because I don't want to give any kind of advantage. She's thinking about it. I received several proposals. Also from other political realities. I also look carefully at those small groups that they refer to the experience of the DC to whom I hope that they will reach unity and get together otherwise it is a testimony that is dispersed. I also received proposals from there.”