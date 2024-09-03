“Corrado Formigli offers starvation wages”. La7, storm over the host of Piazzapulita and 100 Minuti

Despite being away from the screens since June 13, Corrado Formigli does not escape a new controversy that is heating up on social media. According to what is reported by account X (the now old Twitter) pizzaliksthe host of “Clean Square” And “100 Minutes” on La7, is accused of offering “starvation wages” to his editorial staff and that this caused a real exodus of the team.

“At least ten of them have left (from Clean Square, ed.). Dejected, poisoned, tired of broken promises. And, above all, finally looking for a decent salary”, can be read on the account X’s wall scrolling through the post. “[…] Forms offers starvation contracts: 800 euros a month!”, continues pizzaliks“and then attacks the government on minimum wage…What a shame! […]”.

READ ALSO: L’Espresso, journalists on strike. The response of director Carelli and the board of directors

Questioned by Affaritaliani.itsources close to the broadcast of La7 they preferred not to comment on the accusations made against the journalist and presenter. The fact remains that, if the rumours were to turn into facts, then Forms would be having trouble putting together the team for the next television season, which is about to begin. For now, however, no confirmation. But no denial either…