Three-time World Football Champion Pele was the greatest football player and man. This opinion was expressed to Izvestia on Thursday, December 29, by former Zenit player Alexei Strepetov.

“The greatest footballer, man. For all generations, he is number one. Maradona, Messi, Ronaldo… Dozens of outstanding football players can be named, and he is the pinnacle of football,” said Strepetov.

The ex-football player put the Brazilian on a par with other prominent figures of culture and art, who went down in history and became known to almost everyone. With his game, Pele gave pleasure to the whole world, Strepetov stressed.

The football legend died on December 29 at the age of 82. The three-time world champion struggled with cancer for several years. In September 2021, the tumor was removed, after which the doctors gave a favorable prognosis.

But at the end of November 2022, the footballer was unscheduled hospitalized with generalized edema of the body, including decompensated heart failure. Chemotherapy carried out in recent months has not brought results.

On December 21, it became known that Pele’s health was deteriorating – there was a negative trend in cancer, and therefore he needed intensive care due to kidney and heart dysfunction. A few days later, on December 26, against the background of a worsening condition, Pele began to say goodbye to family and friends.