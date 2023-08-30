Kuzyaev said that administrative procedures in France are more complicated than in Russia

The Russian midfielder of Le Havre Daler Kuzyaev compared life in Russia and in France. This is reported on site League 1.

According to the former Zenit football player, in France all administrative procedures are much more complicated. “In order to buy a SIM card, a car or open a bank account, sometimes you need to provide proof of residence or pay slips. Everything is simpler in Russia,” Kuzyaev said.

On August 20, the Russian scored his debut goal for Le Havre, he scored in the French championship game against Brest (1:2). 30-year-old Kuzyaev moved to the French team on July 12. The agreement with the midfielder is for two seasons.

In the 2022/2023 season, Kuzyaev played for Zenit St. Petersburg, his contract with the club expired at the end of June. The midfielder has been playing for the blue-white-blue since 2017. Together with the team, he became the champion of Russia five times, took the Russian Cup and won the Super Cup twice.