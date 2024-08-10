Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 10:49

Susan Wojcicki, a key figure in the birth of Google and who later led the company’s YouTube video platform, has died at the age of 56. Wojcicki’s husband, Dennis Troper, said in a Facebook post that she had been battling lung cancer for two years. “Susan was not only my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother and a dear friend to so many,” he wrote. “Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable.”

Wojcicki played a central role in developing the technology systems that distribute advertising dollars across the Internet. After joining Google as one of its first employees, she led the development of the AdSense product, a software widget that allowed the company to broker ads for millions of independent websites and became an important tool for the technology giant.

Later, as YouTube’s CEO, Wojcicki oversaw the maturation of the site’s business model, transforming it into an operation that generates billions of dollars in revenue for video creators and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, while cracking down on controversial content that threatened to tarnish its public image. She stepped down from the top role in 2023, citing a desire to focus on her family, health and personal projects while remaining as an advisor to Alphabet.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai posted a tribute to Wojcicki on X. “She is as integral to the Google story as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her,” he wrote. “She was an incredible person, leader, and friend who had a tremendous impact on the world, and I am one of countless Googlers who are better for knowing her.”

Source: Dow Jones Newswires