Anthony Resto is a former wrestler who managed to thwart the attempt of a possible shooting inside a nightclub in Tampa, United States, at the hands of a man who used a devil mask.

The event occurred in the early morning of March 19when the subject identified as Michael Rudman, 44 years old, was walking towards the entrance of the bar.

In the videos of the club cameras it can be seen how Rudman goes unnoticed among the people waiting outside the place, but he is quickly intercepted by Resto, when he realized the object he had in one of his hands.

Immediately afterwards, the ex-wrestler begins a struggle with the man, who He won’t let me take the gun from him. However, Rest manages to snatch it away.

Meanwhile, one of the guard’s co-workers, who is observing the incident, comes out of the bathroom.r to help you narrow down Rudmanwhile the authorities arrive at the place.

Action that the acting chief of the Tampa Police Department, Lee Bercaw, called heroic, as the men prevented a massacre.

“There is no doubt that the security guards who disarmed this suspect saved dozens of lives through their heroics.”, said the policeman in an interview with the local news program ‘Fox 13 News’.

Although the authorities did not confirm whether Anthony Rudman’s plan was to carry out a shooting inside the bar, the agents found sharp devices and ammunition from other firearms in his vehicle.

