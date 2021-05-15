15 years of competitive sport, a lot of pictures get stuck there. Big moments like in July 2003 when Antje Buschschulte became world champion in Barcelona, ​​over 100 meters back. Small moments that were only big for you, like the first qualification for a European youth championship, as a teenager, when she “almost burst” with excitement before the race because she was not in a squad at the time, was not given any competitive sports funding, herself had just qualified, “qua talent”. And now stood on the international stage. Where she won her race and there are the moments that only turn out to be great in retrospect.

It was 2007, Antje Buschschulte was stuck in a low performance, nothing worked anymore, all certainties were shaken, everything was in question: sporting future, professional prospects, her future path. She met with a psychologist, “a Norwegian, that was an interesting person, he had already worked on an oil drilling platform, as a journalist, as a trainer and now as a psychologist”. He said to her, as she remembers: “Antje, you are someone, you will not only have one job in your life, you will do a lot of things.” Perhaps he recognized that so clearly because it was no different with him. In any case, the thought made an impression on Antje Buschschulte. “If he hadn’t said to me that you don’t have to commit yourself, that you can do several things in life, I might not have considered it at all.”

Why the Landtag?

Today belongs to this life: a sports career with world and European championship titles, Olympic medals and rows of international top positions; a degree in neurobiology with a completed doctorate; ten years at the State Chancellery in Magdeburg; and, above all, the family with husband Helge Meeuw, also a former top swimmer, and their three daughters. Now the next step is imminent: Antje Buschschulte, 42 years old and a member of the Greens for over a year, is running for a seat in the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt in the election on June 6th. Why the Landtag? At first there was the impulse to do something for the country in which she has been at home since 1996, for the city in which she feels comfortable. Both would have given her a lot over the past 25 years.



There was also a certain pressure to act as a result of the state elections in 2016. “At the time, we said to ourselves: If the AfD reaches more than 20 percent, we actually have to move away.” It was 24.3 percent. They stayed anyway. Because they decided, if not for the consistent, at least for the constructive way. “The majority didn’t really want that,” says Antje Buschschulte, “and if you leave it will only get worse. On the other hand, you have to listen better in many places, some things go very deep. Things have to be dealt with that are viewed differently in East and West. “

more transparency

In addition, there was the experience from her work in the State Chancellery. Originally, she applied for a job posting at the Ministry of Science and Economics. That didn’t work, but the head of the state chancellery, Rainer Robra (CDU), was looking for an office manager at the same time – and found her in Antje Buschschulte. She was responsible for the smooth daily routine, prepared appointments, agreed tasks, attended cabinet meetings, prime ministerial conferences, and state secretaries’ rounds. Later, after parental leave, she worked as a consultant. There, too, there was one topic that was particularly close to her heart: digitization.