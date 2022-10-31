The Russian chess grandmaster Anatoli Kárpov (Zlatoust, 71 years old) is hospitalized for a serious head injury suffered on Saturday, October 29. The origin of the wound is uncertain; From his family environment, his collaborators and his political formation, Vladimir Putin’s United Russia, different versions of the event have emerged. They all agree that the health of the two-time world champion could be in danger.

The chess player’s daughter told the press that her father had suffered a domestic injury and had been transferred to the neuroresuscitation department of the Sklifosovski Clinical Institute, where he is currently.

However, the president of the All-Russian Entrepreneurs Movement, Andréi Kovalev, was the first to raise the alarm by assuring on his social networks that the chess player was beaten at the exit of the State Duma, the Russian lower house of who is a deputy. According to his message, two versions were being considered: a fortuitous stumble or the aggression of a stranger, both easily verifiable by the enormous number of security cameras in the area.

“He is in hospital in serious condition. God grant that everything goes well, Karpov was put into an artificial coma. He is such a good person, that I hope that this scoundrel (the alleged aggressor) is found, “he said in Telegram. Later he would tell the press that he planned to organize with Karpov a record tournament with 10,000 chessboards, for which he learned of the assault through an assistant.

A few minutes later, the press service of United Russia told the channel RTVI that Karpov had been the victim of an attack, while other media with sources in the 112 emergency service, such as Mash Y Jack, assured that he was found “unconscious and with signs of drunkenness” outside the Duma, where he would have suffered a fortuitous blow. After transferring him by ambulance, the doctors diagnosed him upon arrival at the clinic with “a head injury and a fracture of the left femur.”

That information was totally denied by an assistant to the chess player in the media Zvezda. “There was no attack. Everything is normal with Anatoli Evguénievich, he does not suffer any blows, ”he assured against the rest of the versions.

Finally, after mid-afternoon, United Russia changed its version and assured that Karpov suffered a domestic accident. “State Duma deputy Anatoly Karpov was taken to one of the capital’s clinics for an injury, where he now receives all necessary medical care. The damage is of an internal nature ”, specified the training communication service through a message.

Karpov was proclaimed world champion as a Soviet between 1975 and 1985, when he was defeated by the now staunch opponent of Putin Garry Kasparov; and, as a Russian, between 1993 and 1999. Likewise, he was a six-time winner of the World Chess Olympiad as a member of the Soviet team between 1972 and 1988; and three times champion of the USSR.

