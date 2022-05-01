Noël van ‘t End was eliminated at his first appearance on the final day of the European Championships in Sofia. The 2019 world champion had to compete against Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou after a bye in the first round in the -90 kilogram class. The Frenchman put the Dutchman on his back shortly before the end and won on ippon.
The Netherlands is so far on one medal at the tournament in the Bulgarian capital. Sanne van Dijke took silver in the class up to 70 kilograms on Saturday.
