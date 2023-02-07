Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sepp Maier fully understands Manuel Neuer’s dissatisfaction after goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic was fired. Maier, now 78 years old and goalkeeper of the German national team that won the world championship in 1974 at the expense of the Netherlands, calls it a ‘wrong decision’ by the club’s management. He says this in an interview with the German Sport1.

#world #champion #Maier #supports #critical #Bayern #goalkeeper #Manuel #Neuer