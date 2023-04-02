The British boxer, Olympic champion in 2012 and winner of every conceivable boxing title in the IBF, WBA, IBO and WBO organizations between 2016 and 2018, had lost three of his last five bouts. This included consecutive defeats against Ukrainian powerhouse and multi-champion Oleksandr Usyk. The fight with Franklin was therefore a crucial match, at a crossroads in his career: back to the top again or on a sliding scale to oblivion.

In London’s O2 Arena, the judges unanimously gave the win to the British former champion: 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111. But Joshua’s first win since 2020 didn’t have the shine he would like, for example with a sensational knockout. He hit Franklin regularly with his left hook and also several times with his powerful right, but the tough American held his ground until the end.

It was enough for Joshua's 25th professional victory, who can therefore continue to hope for the dreamed 'Battle of Britain' against WBC champion Tyson Fury.

