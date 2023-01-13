CDMX.- Have you been scammed? If your answer is “yes”, then you will know how companies operate dedicated to steal through promotion fake loans.

It was in the video posted under the name ‘I WORKED IN A FAKE LOAN COMPANY (We Steal Millions) | Sergio # 176’, on the YouTube channel ‘Doble G’, where the secrets of a scam company.

Sergio was the name used to identify the young man who claimed to have worked in a company registered under Mexican law as a ‘marketing agency’but actually recruited good sellers to offer money.

“It is a very big business that if you see it on a larger scale, politicians, drug traffickers, a lot of money laundering are involved, people who perhaps had nothing like my former boss and who ended up building an empire. There is a lot of money that moves But there’s also a lot of risk.”

As part of his message to make clear the dangers of work, he said that a couple of times they shot at the facilities of companies dedicated to this type of scam. Advisors died for being accomplices. It is likely that some knew about the illegality of the business and others did not.

Secrets and recommendations

The young man confessed to having started work out of necessity and without knowing that it was illegal, although the passage of time made him realize it, he decided to continue to satisfy his financial needs.

The main modality used to get money from clients in need is to ask for a commission to be sent before releasing the loan, although the list of possible collection concepts is very extensive: VAT, legal team fee, notary public and many more.

If you want to avoid falling into monetary scams by false financiers, the young He recommended asking for the company’s name, location in real time and above all not sending money prior to receiving the loan.

As final advice, he commented that it is best to go directly to banks or institutions with a long history and do not do paperwork by phone or internet. If you have bad credit, a scam expert considers it better to borrow from family or friends. That way you avoid problems.