Former CD Projekt developers have confirmed they’re working on a new online action game with “procedural solutions” set in feudal Japan.

Led by Jakub Ben and Marcin Michalski, the newly-founded studio Dark Passenger will bring the new first-person multiplayer game to Steam, Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X. As yet, no name nor release window have been confirmed.

“The troubled time has come in the Land of the Cherry Blossom when nameless conquerors overthrow the ruling shogun and took over his throne,” the studio explains. “Everyone who dared to oppose him, not only failed but also, against their will, joined his ranks.

“While the army of the usurper grows stronger, his actions are being carefully watched by the cunning lords of the world of shadows. In order to learn the origin and motives of the aggressor, the secret houses of the assassins are sending their warriors to find the artifacts of his belonging that conceal extraordinary power.”

The team also confirms we’ll play as shinobi and kunoichi warriors and get to wield katanas, short tanto and wakizashi blades, kusarigama chains, shurikens, and throwing knives. It also teases that “engaging close ranged combat will demand as much dexterity as tactics and close cooperation with teammates”, as well as confirm there’ll be customization options, weapon modifications, and your own Dojo to boot, too.

“Our goal is to create highly exciting on-line experiences that are focused both on cooperation and rivalry,” the team explains via its brilliant new website (thanks, pc gamer).

“We’re fascinated by interpersonal interactions, alliances, daring confrontations and unexpected twists of events. In order to make every game unique and surprising, we’re using advanced, procedural solutions. While the goal will be the same for all players, every time achieving it will require a different approach, tactics and taken routes.”

ICYMI, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release later this year.

The announcement was made as part of the seventh anniversary celebrations earlier this year for the game’s release on last-gen consoles and PC.

It was welcomed news for Witcher fans, who last month got the bad news that the upgrade was delayed indefinitely after its development was moved in-house from Saber Interactive.