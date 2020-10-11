Mahendra Singh Dhoni is facing criticism from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his poor performance, but former wicket-keeper batsman Syed Kirmani has said that he is critical of critics thinking that it is unnecessary. Kirmani told ‘Bhasha’ over the telephone on Sunday, “This round is important in every player’s career. There is also a time to reach the height, in the same way there is a time to get down. Everything changes with time, people who are criticizing Dhoni today, I have pity on his thinking. “

On the question whether Dhoni is no longer the match winner and finisher, Kirmani said that he should no longer expect Dhoni to do the kind of cricket that was done 10-15 years ago. He said, “We must obey the law of nature.” We should not forget that Dhoni has been the best finisher in the world and his performance is also falling because he has come on the field after a very long time. “

Significantly, there is a lot of discussion about captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who won the IPL Trophy to Chennai Super Kings three times, this time in the IPL. He is also being criticized on social media. Dhoni has scored only 112 runs in six innings of seven matches, which does not include a single half-century.

Chennai have lost five of their opening seven matches and now their way into the tournament has become very difficult. Dhoni’s failure to play long innings for the team’s consistent defeats is also seen as a big reason. Kirmani said that every human activity varies with age. This rule also applies to cricket players. At this age, she is not able to remain agile in her youth. Apart from this, the player is also surrounded by other future concerns at this age. It also affects his game. This is a natural thing.

The former Indian wicketkeeper said, “Dhoni is not just a cricketer, but he has many other responsibilities on his shoulder.” After retiring from international cricket, he must also be thinking about his future. As other responsibilities increase, so too does the performance of the player. “He said that this time the IPL is being played in the very hot conditions of the UAE in the Corona era. It is worse on the performance of the players. Is having an impact as the players are not accustomed to playing this summer.

Asked about Chennai Super Kings’ poor performance in IPL this time, Kirmani said, “The cricketer is a game of uncertainties.” This is the reason that despite Virat Kohli’s superb batting line-up at Royal Challengers Bangalore, this team has not been able to win a single IPL title yet, it would not be right to say that there is a shortage or shortcoming in any team.