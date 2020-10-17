In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, being played in the UAE, the fans of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ team suffered a major setback when Dinesh Karthik, who had been captaining the team since 2018, announced his retirement from the middle of the tournament. World captain England Eoin Morgan was handed over the command after Karthik left the captaincy. Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper batsman Deepdas Gupta has made a big statement on Karthik leaving the captaincy and he has made this wise decision.

After making Morgan the new captain, Deepdas Gupta said, “I am not surprised by this decision at all, because Dinesh Karthik as captain and more important than batting form is that Eoin Morgan inside your team. As a world-winning captain is present. At the time of the auction, when the KKR team took Morgan into the team, I thought that something like this could be seen.

Earlier, at the time of the toss, the new KKR captain Eoin Morgan said when Dinesh Karthik quit the captaincy, ‘DK yesterday informed that he is leaving the captaincy and wants to focus more on his batting, But it is more important from the team’s perspective. You need a lot of courage for this decision that you keep the team above your own captaincy. I am very happy and ready to lead the team, not as vice-captain, as captain.

“We are still in the middle of the tournament and the team has also performed brilliantly in some matches, however, we have not been able to get results in that way, even today,” Morgan said on KKR’s state of IPL 2020. The team is going to have a great test and I hope we will do well. I will do my best to contribute to the team in my own way, there should be many leaders in your changing room and I think we have more in our team.

This is the 9th time in the history of IPL, when a captain has left the team captaincy in the middle of the tournament, last year, Rajasthan Royals removed Ajinkya Rahane from the captaincy and made Steve Smith the new captain. Captain VVS Laxman was the first player in the IPL to leave the captaincy in the middle of the tournament, replacing Deccan Charges with Adam Gilchrist.