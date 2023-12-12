Jorge Costa e Silva was responsible for the tobacco consumption reduction program at the World Health Organization

Psychiatrist Jorge Costa e Silva, 81 years old, said this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) that the regulated use of electronic cigarettes in Brazil would be better than a ban in force. He was director of the Division of Mental Health at WHO (World Health Organization) from 1994 to 1999.

Costa e Silva assesses that the restriction on use has an effect contrary to the reduction objective. “The best way to promote a product is to ban it”, he stated. He cited the example of the ban on alcohol consumption in the USA at the beginning of the 20th century. This resulted in gains for criminals through illegal trade and adulterated products. They caused greater damage to health than alcoholic beverages.

Watch complete (30min12s):

Costa e Silva was responsible for the tobacco reduction program as director of the WHO. There was a reduction in cigarette consumption around the world, especially in Brazil. “Smokers comprised 45% of the Brazilian adult population. Today it is 11%”, he stated.

One of the main actions to reduce consumption, said the doctor, was the ban on use in closed public spaces, including buildings, planes and other means of transport.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION

A Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) banned electronic cigarettes in 2009. It confirmed the ban in 2022. The topic remains under analysis. Public consultation opened today for 60 days. Anyone can speak out.

Costa e Silva says he will not participate, as he was part of a public hearing on the topic in the Senate in September. In addition to other debates on the topic.