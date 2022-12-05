By offering to allow Kyiv to strike Russian airfields, Latvia provokes an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. This was told on Sunday, December 4, by ex-employee of the White House under Ronald Reagan, Paul Roberts.

“The escalation continues just like it did in Vietnam. Washington’s puppet would not have voiced a provocative proposal without US permission. Edgars Rinkevics (Latvian Foreign Minister – Ed.) Calls for the expansion of the conflict, ”Roberts wrote on his site.

Washington’s belief that Russia can be defeated will hinder realistic negotiations and encourage new provocations that lead to the risk of a nuclear conflict, according to a former U.S. official.

On November 29, Edgars Rinkevichs called for Kyiv to be allowed to attack Russian airfields, from where they allegedly strike at the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

The next day, the Russian embassy in Latvia called the appeal of the Latvian minister an incitement to a large-scale war. They noted that the duty of any employee of the diplomatic service is not to fan the flames of war, but to contribute to the search for peaceful solutions to resolve conflicts.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

