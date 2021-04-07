Former What? Where? When? ”, Belarusian journalist Andrei Supranovich named the experts whom he considers great, and also identified the most unpleasant person in the intellectual casino. He told about this on Youtube-show “Nastolki”.

In his opinion, only three players can be called great “What? Where? When? ”: Maxim Potashev, Ilya Novikov and Alexander Druz, whom he also called“ a beetle ”.

“It’s not a secret to anyone. I think, if suddenly Alexander Abramovich sees the program, he will not even be offended by it. He will say: “Well, why, Andryukha said normally,” Supranovich remarked.

He considers Rovshan Askerov “the most unpleasant person in the world”. The journalist recalled to the connoisseur the conflict with the master of the project and the general producer of Igra-TV, Andrei Kozlov. “It was a great moment. But it seems to me that it was love, like when “cute ones scold – they just amuse themselves,” Supranovich remarked, pointing out that now Kozlov and Askerov are on the same team.

In November 2016, Kozlov and Askerov staged a verbal duel during the telecast of the game. Askerov claimed that he saw Kozlov prompting the players, as a result of which, as an answer to the question, a version was given that was not even discussed at the table. In response to the remark, Kozlov called Askerov a scoundrel.

Askerov left the TV version “What? Where? When?” in 2018, he later explained his departure by the loss of his former interest in the project. According to the expert, after a few years he began to feel that this was not the most important thing in his life.