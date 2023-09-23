Andrey Medvedev, a former Wagner Group mercenary who had sought asylum in Norway and accused the paramilitary group of committing war crimes in Ukraine, was detained by Norwegian police this Friday (22) while allegedly trying to cross the border to return to Russia.

The arrest took place in the city of Grense Jakobselv, in northern Norway, according to information from the local newspaper The Barents Observer and Norwegian security authorities.

A few hours before his arrest, Medvedev had informed a reporter from the same newspaper of his intention to return to Russia, claiming that he feared being extradited to Ukraine and that he would “feel safer in his country of origin”.

Crossing the Norwegian border with Russia is only permitted at certain points.

Medvedev managed to arrive in Norway in January this year after managing to cross the border between the country and Russia at a highly guarded point on the Russian Kola Peninsula. Days after his arrival, he expressed his willingness to testify against the late Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Medvedev’s lawyer, Brynjulf ​​Risnes, told Reuters that his arrest was due to a misunderstanding.

“He was there to see if he could find the place where he crossed [em janeiro para a Noruega]. He was stopped when he was in a taxi. He was never near the border. It was never his intention to cross the border [ de volta para a Rússia]”, said Risnes.

The former mercenary left his combat positions shortly after his four-month contract with the Wagner Group ended on July 6, 2022.

Upon his arrival in Norway, Medvedev made statements to the Russian organization Gulagu.net, which denounces human rights violations in Russian prisons, where he accused the Wagner Group of using its members as “cannon fodder” and of murdering those who refused to fight. on the front line of the war taking place on Ukrainian soil.

In May, Medvedev had already announced his desire to return to Russia, stating that he had hopes of “finding peace and tranquility in Norway”, but that he had not managed to “adapt in the country”.