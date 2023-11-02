Ex-fighters of the PMC “Wagner” created the “Tuning Fork” detachment and are preparing for tasks in the Northern Military District zone

Former fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” created the “Kamerton” detachment as part of the “Akhmat” special forces. This is reported by RIA News.

The deputy commander of the detachment with the call sign “011” said that the fighters are now undergoing combat coordination at training grounds in the zone of a special military operation in Ukraine.

Unit Commander “Call Sign Bruce” reported RT that assault operations are being practiced using artillery, mortars, infantry fighting vehicles and FPV drones. “This is our work, regardless of who we are doing it with – PMC Wagner, the Ministry of Defense or the Russian Guard. We have a contract with the Motherland, and we will fulfill it, as always,” he emphasized.

At the end of October, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced that more than 170 former fighters of the Wagner PMC had joined the Akhmat special forces. He expressed confidence that other former PMC representatives will follow this example and join Akhmat.