The end result of the motion of censure presented by PSOE and Cs against the regional government of the PP it was decided in a three-way play by the three deputies expelled from Vox in the hours before the plenary session on Wednesday in which the initiative was debated.

Juan José Liarte, spokesman in the Regional Assembly of the former members of the Santiago Abascal party, reveals that he and his fellow seats, Francisco Carrera and Mabel Campuzano, aware of the determining value of their votes in the success or failure of the motion to censorship, negotiated with the PSOE, Ciudadanos and PP at the same time until they decided on the agreement with the popular ones.

This is how Liarte relates it in an interview published yesterday in the newspaper ABC. “My conversations were with Citizens and my colleagues met with the PSOE,” says the deputy. «Both parties knew that we were also negotiating with the other. We were very honest, from the beginning we warned Ciudadanos and the Socialist Party, but even so we wanted to hear their proposals. When we reached an agreement with the Popular Party, I immediately called the Citizens’ spokesperson to tell him that it no longer made sense to continue negotiating, ”explains Liarte.

PSOE and Ciudadanos, on the other hand, they have never come to recognize the existence of such negotiations, and even yesterday they categorically denied that they had taken place, as did the orange deputy spokesperson in Congress, Edmundo Bal, on Antena 3.

The deputies expelled from Vox after a bitter confrontation with the national leadership of their party have been one of the winners of the failed motion of censure, thanks to the concessions obtained from the PP, including a position in the Governing Council that Mabel Campuzano will occupy as head of the Ministry of Education.

“The reformulation of the ‘parental pin’ that I raised did not go bad, but we are not moving forward”



Juan José Liarte declares that this concession was also present in the conversations with the PSOE and Ciudadanos. «I had not agreed to anything in relation to the counseling, but they told us that the obstacle was not going to be exactly that, “he says about it.

Political differences



It does not clarify whether at some point they came to consider voting in favor of the motion, but it justifies its conversations with the PSOE, despite the political differences they have with this party, in that “the duty of every parliamentarian is to listen to the proposals by very little viable that they can be ».

According to his statements on ABC, the signatories of the motion of no confidence also reached tacitly accept the parental veto, which was the first of his demands, although with a variation. “In some of these meetings – Liarte points out – I raised the possibility of a reformulation, in such a way that the silence, instead of being negative, was positive. That is if the parents did not answer the communication from the school, the child would attend the activity. This reformulation in principle did not fall badly, but we do not continue advancing in it ».

The application of this controversial measure will be, as soon as Campuzano takes possession of the Ministry of Education, of the entire responsibility of these deputies.

Liarte considers this appointment as “a possibility”, since the agreement with the PP states that “it is not closed”. “We are working on several different drafts, but we have not yet decided which one we will use to flesh it out,” said the spokesperson in the interview held early Thursday afternoon, shortly after the debate on the motion of no confidence ended. .

The spokesman for the former deputies of Santiago Abascal does not clarify whether his future is in the PP. “I don’t know and it doesn’t worry me too much.”



In one of these drafts it is stated that Mabel Campuzano could occupy the Ministry of Education, in another «entry into the Government is not foreseen, but a series of programmatic guarantees, and there is another in which there is talk of a different counseling ”, explains Liarte.

Regarding the future tricolor regional government, with a majority of the PP but with the presence of dissidents from Cs and Vox, which PP leaders present as a symbol of the “reunification of the center-right”, the former member of the radical right-wing party believes that “it would be good for Vox to look inside, examine the people who are in certain organs of the party, their policies. Vox has a lot to improve and see the successes we are achieving here. If Vox managed to straighten its course, it would be good if it managed to govern in Madrid ».

On his political future and the possibility of joining the PP, Liarte is more elusive. “At the moment I don’t know, and it doesn’t worry me too much. Politics is a very nice activity, but it disconnects you from your family, your friends and staying too long is not good.