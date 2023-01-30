The former Alianza Lima player participated in the Miss and Mister Lima contest held last Sunday. Vivian Baella took 2 medals in the championship.

During her career as a volleyball player, Vivian Baella He excelled in all the teams he played for. He even came to represent Peru in international tournaments. However, she made the difficult decision to retire from the sport, as she was constantly physically and mentally tired. Now, the former volleyball player stands out in another discipline: bodybuilding. And it is that the former player of Alianza Lima was one of the protagonists of the Miss and Mr. Lima 2023.

Vivian Baella won two categories in Miss and Mister Lima 2023

Last Sunday, at the Dibós Coliseum, the important bodybuilding tournament was held. There were well-known figures in the championship, such as the Brazilian Eva Andressa and Dorin Yates, from the United Kingdom, a six-time winner of Mr. Olympia.

Another of the protagonists was Vivian Baella. The former volleyball player won 2 categories (senior bikini over 1.69 cm and fit model) and now she has the chance to participate in international tournaments. The former player of the blue and white club has been dabbling in the discipline since mid-2022.

Vivian Baella now stands out in bodybuilding. Photo: Instagram

More than 300 athletes competed in Miss and Mister Lima 2023

Florencio Portocarrerahead of the National Bodybuilding Sports Federation, stated that the winners of Miss and Mister Lima 2023 will choose a group that will participate in international competitions.

“In this championship, close to 300 athletes competed and a team will be formed for the Mister América Cup, which will be in Lima in April, and the South American Championship in Venezuela in October, where we want to surpass the fourth place by teams that we achieved last year in Brazil” he explained.

Vivian Baella won Miss Barranco last year. Photo: Instagram

Vivian Baella’s reasons for leaving volleyball

In her social networks, Vivian Baella spoke of her reasons for leaving the sport that she practiced professionally. “First of all, I felt physically tired. I was 26 years old in 2018, when I decided to step aside, I still did not consider myself old, but I already had constant pain in my body. For example, in the shoulder and on the knee,” he said.

“I was not only tired, but also mentally because I did sports all my life. I have never felt that she had vacations, she always trained. I said ‘I want to take a break and have a change of scenery’. I literally did that,” she revealed.

Vivian Baella affirms that volleyball in Peru is not professional

In one of the videos that he uploaded to his TikTok, Vivian Baella He did not speak well of the national volleyball. “I was looking for something financially secure. Volleyball is not professional here in Peru, the contract you have with your club is only verbal. They do not give you security if something happens to you later, go to respect. If your club is left without a sponsor or has no money, they don’t pay you. I know several players that if you were injured in a championship they didn’t pay you in full, they paid you half. If your main livelihood is volleyball, you are going to have problems, ”he said.