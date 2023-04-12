Bologna, former Virtus doctor in handcuffs: it was not a natural death

After two years from the deathhere’s the truth: it was not a natural death but homocide. The exam toxicological on the woman’s body he reveals everything and a highly esteemed doctor ends up in trouble Bologna: Giampaolo Beloved. Find the wife down and calls 118, which, however, can only ascertain his death. A script that has already been seen many times: it seemed, or could seem, – we read in the Corriere della Sera – once natural death. Instead, the toxicological tests on the body reveal massive doses of benzodiazepines and a hospital anesthetic, Sevoflurane, in Isabella’s lungs The salad62-year-old doctor from Bologna who died on October 31, 2021. On Saturday, almost two years after the events, the carabinieri of the Bologna investigative unit arrested her husband Giampaolo Amato, a specialist in ophthalmology and sports medicine, for years a doctor of the Virtusone of the two teams of basketball of the city.

The prosecutor – continues the Corriere – challenges him aggravated homicideThe embezzlement and the unlawful detention Of drugs psychotropic. It would have been him to give them to his wife (with whom he has two children, both adults) without his knowledge. A sophisticated system for kill her without a trace that, the judge writes in the pre-trial detention order, only a expert doctor could have put into practice. The investigations have reconstructed that the woman had already accused in the past years malaise and narcolepsy. Pushing Amato to murder would have been the impossibility of managing a double relationship: the one with his wife with whom, although separated at home, there had been a rapprochement and with the lover. Amato is also accused of disappearance from the mother in lawinvestigations still ongoing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

