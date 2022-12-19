Supermodel Adriana Lima returned to the catwalk after giving birth and was criticized in the network

Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima returned to the catwalk after her third birth and was criticized online. Relevant pictures published Daily Mail.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took part in the CR Runway fashion show held in Qatar as part of the World Cup. The celebrity was captured on the fashion show in a white lace floor-length dress with a slit on the leg, combined with a matching cape. The image of the fashion model was complemented by satin pumps, and her hair was gathered in a smooth bun.

Readers of the publication scolded the appearance of the model, which they began to write about in numerous comments under the posted pictures. “First you had to get in shape”, “I didn’t recognize her”, “Is she in position again?”, “The dress doesn’t decorate her”, “What happened to Lima’s beauty?” netizens spoke out.

It is known that Adriana Lima gave birth to a son from her beloved Andre Lemmers on August 29. The boy was named Cian. In addition to him, the TV star has two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, who were born in a previous marriage to Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric.

In May 2020, Adriana Lima posted a photo in a swimsuit. In the picture, the supermodel was in a black bikini. The girl was lying on the sofa by the pool on the territory of her house. “Happy to be with kids and friends in Miami, Florida,” she wrote.