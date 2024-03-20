Swedish top model Elsa Hosk showed a photo in a strapless corset

Swedish top model Elsa Hosk showed new photos in revealing outfits to advertise her own clothing brand Helsa Studio. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The former Victoria's Secret angel posed for the photographer in an unusual pose in an outfit consisting of a white long skirt and a black strapless corset with a deep neckline. At the same time, the star partially showed off her breasts.

In addition, the model wore black high-heeled boots. Stylists gave her bright makeup and updo with her hair tied up.

In addition, the celebrity tried on dresses of different cuts and lengths with deep necklines, as well as a cropped jumpsuit.

In February, Elsa Hosk came out in a candid manner. She appeared at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris. For the event, the fashion model chose a dark blue suit with vertical stripes.