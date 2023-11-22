Swedish top model Elsa Hosk posed naked without a bra. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 35-year-old fashion model shared a series of photos showing her in sheer, frilly dresses in cream, lavender and pink. At the same time, the posted footage shows that the former Victoria’s Secret angel decided to give up underwear.

Fans appreciated the celebrity’s figure and began writing admiring compliments in the comments under the post. “So stunning”, “Angelic appearance”, “Beautiful”, “Very gentle images”, “Your beauty is striking,” they wrote.

In October, Elsa Hosk posed topless for the denim brand Abrand Jeans. Thus, the fashion model demonstrated the brand’s latest collection, inspired by the fashion of the late 1990s. In one of the pictures she posed in straight-fit jeans and with bare breasts, which she covered with one hand.