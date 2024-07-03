Popular American model Jasmine Tookes delighted her fans with topless photos. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation), which has 7.4 million subscribers.

In the posted footage, the 33-year-old model posed against a wall in shiny V-shaped bikini bottoms. In turn, she covered her bare chest with her arms crossed and bent at the elbows.

The former Victoria’s Secret “angel” completed her look with massive gold jewelry. She wore textured bracelets, a necklace, earrings, and a ring on her finger.

Related materials:

Fans praised the model’s appearance in the comments. “It’s illegal to be this attractive!”, “Looks like an Egyptian goddess,” “A work of art,” “A very beautiful woman with an impressive body,” the users noted.

Earlier in July, former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Swedish top model Elsa Hosk, posed in a bikini for the Turkish version of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.