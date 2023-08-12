Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 3:15 pm

The former mayor of Suzano (Greater São Paulo) and former vice-president of the Liberal Party (PL) in São Paulo, José Renato da Silva, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in a closed initial regime for sexually abusing two granddaughters. He will be able to appeal freely.

Silva was accused of abusing his daughter first, when she was 6 years old, and then his granddaughters, from the same age. The girls’ abuse routine, according to the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office, lasted almost ten years (2012 to 2021).

The girls version is similar. They reported touching the private parts, requests for affection in the genital region, penetration, all treated as a “joke” that should be kept between the grandfather and the granddaughters.

The abuses came to the knowledge of the family through the school. The mother, who also claims to have been a victim of Silva, said in a statement that she “blocked” childhood memories and that she believed that the abuse only happened to her.

In addition to the testimonies of the victims, the complaint was accompanied by messages, e-mail exchanges and psychological reports. “The set of evidence contained in the case file, collected under the scrutiny of the contradictory and full defense, leaves no doubt as to the materiality of the crimes and their authorship by the defendant”, says an excerpt from the sentence.

In his interrogation, Silva confessed to part of the crimes. He acknowledged “excesses” with one of his granddaughters and said he sought psychological counseling. In an email exchange with his daughter, he also admits that “in an insane moment I did things that will never leave our memory (sic)”.

The granddaughters undergo psychiatric follow-up and were diagnosed by the Judiciary expert with impaired sociability due to abuse and depressive symptoms. One of them was hospitalized.

Judge José Eugenio Do Amaral Souza Neto, from the Domestic and Family Violence Annex of Suzano, concluded that Silva committed 3,734 crimes. The calculation considers the time interval of the abuse and the average number of encounters between the grandfather and his granddaughters in the period.

“Since the crimes against each of the victims are of the same type, committed sequentially, in similar ways, in similar places, it is understood that there is criminal continuity between them,” he said when sentencing him for rape. of vulnerable. The sentence refers only to the abuse of granddaughters.

SPEAKING, ATTORNEY DENIS SOUZA DO NASCIMENTO, REPRESENTING JOSÉ RENATO DA SILVA

“I haven’t been summoned yet. Bearing in mind that this process is being carried out in secrecy of Justice, so, for ethics and in compliance with the law, I cannot comment on the records.”