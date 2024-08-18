Former FTR Vice President Weber Acquitted in Shooting Case

The Simonovsky District Court of Moscow has issued a case against former Vice President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Valery Eponeshnikov, who changed his name to Walter Weber, in connection with the shooting of four people in 1995. This was reported by “Kommersant”.

It is noted that the jury found Weber and security guard Dmitry Madenov not involved in the shooting of four visitors to a cafe in the center of Moscow, committed in the 1990s. The former vice president of the FTR was also accused of organizing the murder of a witness to the massacre.

Following the jury’s decision, the court also issued an acquittal. The publication emphasizes that the decision can only be appealed if serious procedural violations are discovered.

It was previously reported that, according to the investigation, on June 6, 1995, four people were shot in the Moscow cafe “Traktir na Mytnoy”, two of them died, two were seriously injured. During interrogation in May 2021, Weber said that in the 90s he was the deputy director of the private security company (PSC) “Alpha”, founded by the Association of Veterans of the Anti-Terror Unit “Alpha”.