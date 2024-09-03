Former Vice President of the Russian Federation Rutskoy: Fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is produced from Russian oil

Fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are still produced from oil of Russian origin. This was stated in a conversation with Lenta.ru by former Vice President of Russia, Hero of the Soviet Union and military pilot Alexander Rutskoy.

“Can we fight without fuel and lubricants? Where do they come from? [у ВСУ] come from? They come from Bulgaria. And from which plant? From Lukoil – they have a branch in Bulgaria. And where does the oil come from? From Novorossiysk. Isn’t it great?” Alexander Rutskoyformer vice president of Russia

According to the source of Lenta.ru, this is happening despite Bulgaria’s hostile position towards Russia and Sofia’s open support for Ukraine.

“Why is oil still flowing from Novorossiysk to Bulgaria? Do you see how Bulgaria behaves towards Russia? And why are fuel and lubricants being supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Lukoil plant in Bulgaria?” he asked.

In March, it was reported that, according to official information, from the beginning of 2024, the Lukoil Neftokhim Burgas oil refinery in Bulgaria will be deprived of the opportunity to receive Russian oil, and from March 1, a complete ban on the import of raw materials from Russia came into force in the country.