Former Vice President of Ecuador Jorge Glas, who was arrested on Friday at the Mexican embassy in Quito, was hospitalized on Monday. This is reported by the Reuters news agency. There are various explanations about the cause of his admission.

According to the prison authority SNAI, Glas became unwell because he refused food in prison. According to Ecuadorian media, he may have overdosed on medication. Glass's condition is now stable, SNAI said in a statement.

Mexico granted political asylum to Glas – who is suspected of fraud – in the embassy in the Ecuadorian capital Quito on Friday. Not much later, a SWAT team from the Ecuadorian police stormed the Mexican embassy and arrested Glas. The move has been strongly criticized by other Latin American countries and the UN.

Later it became Glass according to news site Primicias found unconscious in his cell. Glass was then taken to a military hospital. The former vice president's lawyers have said that they have not yet been allowed to visit him in prison and they believe his life is in danger. Their client has suffered “abuses and human rights violations.”