He becomes a direct competitor of his former boss within the Republican party. They were staunch allies during their joint tenure, but Pence incurred Trump’s wrath by confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Trump did not resign himself to his defeat.

After the storming of the Capitol building in Washington in early 2021, Pence increasingly distanced himself from Trump. He said that by encouraging rioters to attack the Capitol, Trump had endangered him and his family.

Pence (63) launches his campaign with a video and a speech in Iowa, one of the states where the election circus begins. Trump is still extremely popular with Republicans. More than half of supporters want the ex-president to be their nominee, with less than 4 percent favoring Pence, polls show.

