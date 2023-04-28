On the day of the storm, Pence was in Congress to ratify the election results, in his role as president of the Senate. Trump and his supporters wanted him not to because they believed the election had not been fair. During or shortly after the massive storming, five people were killed, including a police officer. More than 140 were also injured. Pence was summoned to talk about what he discussed with Trump prior to the storming of the Capitol.
It is one of many investigations and cases pending against Trump. The former president unsuccessfully tried to prevent Pence from testifying through the courts. Previous attempts to prevent testimonials had also failed.
