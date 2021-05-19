The Kuibyshevsky District Court of St. Petersburg sentenced the former vice-governor of St. Petersburg, Marat Oganesyan, to five years and six months in prison for taking a bribe during the construction of a stadium on Krestovsky Island. This was announced on Wednesday, May 19, by the TV channel “78“.

“To impose a sentence of five years and six months in prison with the serving of the sentence in a strict regime colony,” Judge Yekaterina Botantsova announced the verdict.

It is noted that the prosecution requested 16 years of imprisonment in a penal colony for Oganesyan, as well as a fine of 60 million rubles.

The judge also said that the former lieutenant governor admitted his guilt and repented of what he had done. The court also took into account a number of mitigating circumstances. In addition, he credited Oganesyan with the term of detention in the pre-trial detention center. The former vice-governor has been in the isolation ward since November 2016, noted in the publication “Gazeta.ru“.

Hovhannisyan was charged under Part 4 of Art. 159 (fraud on an especially large scale) and two episodes under Part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (taking a bribe). When the verdict was announced, the judge excluded from the charges against Oganesyan the crime under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the former vice-governor of St. Petersburg, through one-day firms, withdrew more than 50 million rubles during the construction of the Gazprom Arena stadium on Krestovsky Island for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened another criminal case against Oganesyan due to the receipt of 20 million rubles from the general director of OOO Stroyelektromontazh No. 5 Vasily Slivkin for securing the victory in tenders for the construction of a school for 1 billion rubles and for the installation of artistic illumination of the stadium on Krestovsky Island for 350 million rubles.

It was reported that Vasily Slivkin stole 74 million rubles in the performance of a contract for the supply of lighting for the stadium and 289 million rubles for the supply of electrical equipment.