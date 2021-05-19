Former vice-governor of St. Petersburg Marat Oganesyan was sentenced to 5.5 years in a strict regime colony in the case of taking bribes during the construction of the stadium. The corresponding decision on Wednesday, May 19, was made by the Kuibyshevsky district court of the city, the TV channel reports “78“.

The court also seized Hovhannisyan’s funds in the amount of 28 million rubles.

It is noted that the prosecution requested 16 years of imprisonment in a penal colony for Oganesyan, as well as a fine of 60 million rubles.

The former vice-governor was detained in Moscow on November 16, 2016, after which he was transferred to St. Petersburg. The ex-official is charged with Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”).

According to the investigation, Oganesyan, being the vice-governor, oversaw the construction of the Gazprom Arena stadium on Krestovsky Island for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and through fly-by-night companies withdrew more than 50 million rubles, which were intended to install a video board.

Then another criminal case was opened against him, already about receiving a bribe of 20 million rubles from the general director of the contractor for the construction of the StroyElektroMontazh-5 stadium (SAM-5) Vasily Slivkin through his deputy Kirill Slivkin and chief economist Nikolai Khripunov. For this money, the vice-governor had to ensure the signing of an agreement for the execution of works on artistic lighting and outdoor lighting of the stadium.

According to the investigation, Vasily Slivkin stole 74 million rubles in the performance of the contract for the supply of lighting for the stadium and 289 million rubles for the supply of electrical equipment. Investigators believe that for a bribe Hovhannisyan was supposed to ensure the signing of an agreement for the execution of works on artistic lighting and outdoor lighting of the stadium.