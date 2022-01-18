Tony Casey, former Versace model explains how he keeps himself in perfect shape, his secret is to drink urine

Over the last few hours, news has come from Troy Casey that has left the world of the web speechless. L’former model of Versace decided to explain how he keeps fit at the age of 55. Her shock statements they went viral on the web within hours. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

With the aim of explaining to all his fans how to support himself in shape at the age of 55, Troy Casey indulged in some shocking statements. The same former Versace model claimed to drink his own urine to continue to have a perfect physique.

What Troy Casey talks about is called the practice of “Shivambu“Commonly called urotherapy. It is a method which consists of swallowing one’s own urine and applying it to the skin with the aim of maintaining good health.

The former Versace model went in search of that practice because, after being rejected from an audition, he realized he had one unbalanced life. In light of this the man decided to come across this unusual experience considered as a method of natural healing.

The same former Versace model has decided to tell a personal episode. This is the first time he has ever tried to drink his pee. On the other hand, his reaction it wasn’t that bad. These are his words:

I peed in a cup and then drank it. I thought ‘Hey, that’s not that bad! It was just the mental barrier in my head that kept me from doing it.

However, over time, Troy Casey has experimented with various methods through which it is possible to take urine. It is necessary to ferment the latter for about two weeks then take it anal through a enema. In addition, the 55-year-old also explained that he uses it as moisturizing cream: