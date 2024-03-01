You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno would have been kidnapped in Chile.
The man's body was found buried under cement. He had been kidnapped for 10 days.
The Chilean authorities confirmed this Friday, May 1 the death of Ronald Leandro Ojeda Morenathe former Venezuelan military officer and opponent of Nicolás Maduro's government who had been kidnapped 10 days ago.
The discovery occurred in the municipality of Maipú, very close to Santiago de Chile.
News in development…
