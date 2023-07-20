Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo “Pollo” Carvajal, extradited from Spain, pleaded “not guilty” in his first appearance this Thursday before a judge in a New York courtfound the AFP.

The one who was a trusted man of the late President Hugo Chávez pleaded “not guilty” of the charges of narco-terrorism, drug and arms trafficking of which the US justice system accuses himduring a hearing in the southern federal court in Manhattan.

Lead attorney Zachary Margulis said Carvajal is “categorically innocent of these charges” and “unlike most federal drug cases the government has not claimed to have proof.”

The prosecutor, on the contrary, pointed out the day before that Carvajal, 63, “took advantage of his authority as director of Venezuela’s military intelligence (DIM) to corrupt Venezuelan institutionsabuse Venezuelans and import poison into the United States”.

Former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal. Photo: Victor Lerena / Efe

According to US justice, Carvajal was one of the leaders, along with other high-ranking Venezuelan officials, of the Los Soles cartel, at least since 1999. Carvajal, who attended the hearing in civilian clothes, will remain in custody but his lawyers have announced that they will request bail for their client.

After being a leading figure of Chavismo, Carvajal was repudiated by the government of President Nicolás Maduro after having publicly supported opposition figure Juan Guaidó, when he proclaimed himself president of Venezuela in February 2019. The next court hearing is scheduled for July 25.

AFP