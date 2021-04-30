Libertad Leblanc died at the age of 83, this Thursday, April 29, at her home, where her daughter had arranged a home stay for her, after being admitted to intensive care at the Rivadavia Hospital, due to advanced pneumonia.

The well-known former star and actress was assisted for 24 hours by two nurses and with the necessary clinical equipment.

Libertad Leblanc’s health problems were not new and had started a few years ago, after a trip to Spain where she had gone to sell an apartment. Under those circumstances, stressed by the real estate operation, suffered a heart condition that led to hospitalization.

Libertad Leblanc 1964 photo archive Clarín radiolandia magazine

Already in Argentina he started a treatment, but according to people around him, he never recovered again. “She looked very downcast, she spent a lot of time in bed and it started with the beginning of Alzheimer’s”.

Feminism in its own way

Freedom Maria de los Angeles Vichich. So it was called. He was born in Guardia Miter, an Argentine town in the department of Adolfo Alsina in the province of Río Negro. February 24, 1938. Under her stage name, Libertad Leblanc, filmed 30 films between 1960 and 1989, in addition to having worked in Mexican productions.

“I think that I was one of the first feminists, but another form of activism. They cut my nudes, they banned them, and they made their own home movies to show their friends, “he said during an interview with Clarion in 2019. “I fought against the windmills. One day I went to the place and rebuked the guy. ‘Give me back what’s mine.’ I wasn’t going to take her upstairs, so I grabbed at the scratches. I made myself alone . I didn’t have an Armando Bó. I was my own company. “

Libertad Leblanc Guillermo Murray the cursed venus 1971. Photo file Clarín

Erotic cinema icon

In the manuals of the film industry, Leblanc was, is and will be equivalent to a sex symbol. The ’60s and’ 70s were decades of glory. However, his nudity up to the neck, as happened with the Coca Sarli, went down in history with less erotic content than naivety. One of his most remembered films has a title that would now be unappealable: Harassed, from 1964. Currently, this film is considered the one with the greatest international diffusion of the so-called “white goddess”.

More bizarre protagonists like their role in The demoniac, of 1968, they made forget their curves so that the critics put the eye in the “scenes of horror and vampirismo”. In that movie, the nude, explicit or artistic, had no major significance.

Freedom was a woman subject and object. In the 1960s, as unknown as it was stunning, his silhouette had only appeared in minor roles in theatrical shows or in some little-remembered tape.

Libertad Leblanc Enzo Vienna the house of Madame Lulu 1968. Photo file Clarín

One day she is invited to a film festival in Caracas, Venezuela.

Near the pool where journalism and the curious watched Graciela Borges from Argentina, Leblanc put on a scandalous act: took off her dress and was white and radiant, barely covered by a tiny yellow polka dot bikini. In an instant, Borges knew what loneliness was: the journalists turned their backs on him the diva and they huddled without touching around the defiantly unfamiliar platinum blonde.

The courage made, next to that pool, sign a promising contract to star The Irupé flower, where – following the lustful line – he would make his first nude. The film was a box office success.

Libertad Leblanc Deliciously amoral photo file Clarín

His parallel with Isabel Sarli

“Impudent, amoral, obscene.” That’s how he described them both to her, the blonde, and to Isabel Sarli, the brunette.

“I took off my dress and threw myself. All the journalists came on me and I managed to get attention. They couldn’t believe that I had never filmed. The front pages of the newspapers were dedicated to me. I got my first good contract. I invented the poster ‘starring Sarli’s rival’. Armando Bó later got mad at me and yelled at me, ‘Hey, why are you using the name Isabel?’ He was right, but out of brazenness I answered him: ‘Even though I advertise him for free, he complains …!’ “

The contracts, drawn up almost in handwriting by Leblanc herselfThey had iron clauses. “The producer agrees not to include in the film no other actress with light hair“. More:” It will be the actress who chooses the gallant. “More !:” Her name will go in large size above the title of the film. “More !!” The producer will assign the actress the exclusive right to exploitation in no less than five countries “.

Liberty Leblanc. October 1983. Photo file Clarín

She had a fleeting marriage with the theater manager Leonardo Barujel. His only daughter is the fruit of that relationship. “I was deeply in love with my husband and when I left him I suffered a lot, it was not so simple …”. Two years ago, in dialogue with the Confrontados program, he dropped a bomb when he revealed that he had been Plácido Domingo’s lover.

“They forbid me, they persecute me for no reason, as if I were sinful. It would seem that my breasts and the shape of my body were the only demonstration of sex in this country. More than my erotic image, they cut my image of a woman who makes her way alone in life. My cleavage does not cause discomfort, my expression of a thinking woman does “.

WD