Sky Sports is reportedly no longer working with streamer IShowSpeed ​​after news of his misogynistic, racist and abusive comments reached executives at the channel.

Until recently the streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, was working with Sky Sports, helping with its broadcasts of matches for the English Premier League.

However, the channel has now removed almost all traces of the streamer from its social media feeds (although some still remain).

As reported by The AthleticSky’s decision to cut ties with the streamer came after executives were made aware of a video of Watkins from April, during which he verbally abused his team mates during a round of Valorant.

This volatile tirade by the streamer resulted in his ban from not only Valorant, but other Riot games as well.

This is a huge yikes and we do NOT want players like this in our community at all. I went ahead and permanently banned this player from VALORANT, as well as all other Riot Games. Thanks for raising this. Please keep raising stuff like this and reporting so we can make VAL safer. 🔨🔥 — 🌱Sara Dadafshar (@npcSara) April 7, 2022

Watkins went on to apologize for his actions, although this viral clip showing the streamer being abusive was not an isolated incident.

Watkins has previously been banned from Twitch for “sexual coercion or intimidation”, while as recently as september YouTube has removed videos from his channel for violating its harassment, threats and cyberbullying policy.

The less we see of him the better!