A 51-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to stab his ex-partner to death in the street in broad daylight in Massamagrell (Valencia).

The attack took place yesterday (Monday March 8, International Women’s Day), just meters away from the 53-year-old victim’s home.

Reports suggest that the suspect, a former member of the armed forces, had been keeping an eye on his ex-partner for several days, and had spent the night in his car parked outside her home waiting for the victim to leave to go to work on Monday morning.

The attacker reportedly assaulted the woman, from whom he had been separated for two years, at just after 8 am with an 11-centimetre machete-type knife, stabbing her six times.

Three of the knife wounds affected the victim’s abdomen, severely endangering her life.

A work colleague who was waiting to give her a lift in his car rushed to her aid and began punching the attacker with a key to make him let go of the victim.

Witnesses also reveal that two neighbors began hitting the man with sticks, but still he refused to stop.

A call was put through to the 112 emergency number and a Local Police patrol appeared on the scene, prompting the attacker to flee.

According to reports, the man put up a fierce fight to resist arrest, and the officers were forced to point their guns at him to make him drop the bloody knife he was still carrying.

Meanwhile, a Guardia Civil patrol that was in the area rushed to save the victim, covering her wounds and taking her to Massamagrell health center, from where a SAMU ambulance evacuated her to Valencia Hospital.

At the time of reporting, the woman had received emergency surgery and was still in a critical condition.

The attacker was taken to the same hospital to receive treatment for wounds to his hands and face caused by the blows inflicted to stop the assault.

A search of his car reportedly turned up a katana and a pair of binoculars thought to have been used to spy on the victim.

Police sources have revealed that there was no history of violence or restraining orders between the couple.