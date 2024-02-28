Matvienko announced the death of former USSR Prime Minister Nikolai Ryzhkov

Former USSR Prime Minister Nikolai Ryzhkov died at the age of 95. This was reported by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko in Telegram-channel.

“Man-epoch. A man of unique destiny and a statesman of unique stature. And a big soul. This was manifested in everything Nikolai Ivanovich undertook and came into contact with,” wrote Matvienko, emphasizing that the former head of the USSR government was sincerely and deeply concerned about his business.

According to the senator, Ryzhkov was a man of work, he earned honor and respect for his work. Matvienko did not report the causes of Ryzhkov’s death.

In October 2023, Ryzhkov resigned from the post of senator of the Federation Council from the Belgorod region, which he had held since 2003. He attributed his departure to age. “I looked at my passport and said, ‘Enough is enough,’” the ex-senator said at the time. The Kremlin, reacting to the decision of the former prime minister of the USSR, said that it is difficult to overestimate the contribution of people like Ryzhkov to the development of the country.

Ryzhkov was Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers from 1985 to January 14, 1991. He was supposed to take part in the first and only presidential elections of the USSR in March 1990 – his candidacy was submitted by people's deputy from the Latvian SSR Viktor Alksnis. However, during discussions at the Third Congress of People's Deputies, Ryzhkov and another candidate Vadim Bakatin withdrew their candidacies, leaving only Mikhail Gorbachev on the voting list. In 1991, Ryzhkov participated in the presidential elections of the RSFSR, where he took second place, losing to Boris Yeltsin.