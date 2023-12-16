Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 15:48

A former professor at the University of São Paulo (USP) was convicted by the Federal Court for embezzling approximately R$930,000 from the institution's Zoology Department, between 2012 and 2014, when he was responsible for managing the expenses of a postgraduate program of the unit. Two other people involved in the scheme were also convicted.

According to investigations by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), Marcelo Rodrigues de Carvalho, the former university professor, improperly appropriated the amounts through “cold” invoices, false records of purchases for the department that were not made.

The scheme operated with the consent of two businessmen, Marcos Simplício and Sérgio dos Santos, who issued the fake notes. In return, according to MPF investigations, they received from Marcelo a part of the amount diverted to commit the fraud. The duo managed the companies Tec Science and Bellatrix, from where the false purchases were made.

According to the MPF, during four years, between 2011 and 2015, the professor received an amount of R$2.9 million from the Zoology department.

The money originated from the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes), linked to the Ministry of Education, and which transferred the resources through the Academic Excellence Program (Proex) – also from the federal government.

“Marcelo received the transfers of federal resources from Proex, as shown in the commitment notes available in the records (…), totaling R$ 2,938,835.50 in resources received from the Capes foundation”, states the Federal Public Ministry.

“Marcelo embezzled over this period R$ 930,000.00, presenting simulated invoices to Capes, that is, “cold” invoices (…), acquired from the companies Tec Science and Bellatrix, controlled, respectively, directly by Marcos and Sérgio, by paying these companies a percentage of the total amount simulated in the note”, continued the MPF.

Judge Hong Kou Hen, of the 8th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo, convicted Marcelo Rodrigues of the crime of improbity due to the fact that the teacher held a position in the state administration and had incorporated resources of public origin into his assets.

“The specific intent of defendant Marcelo in incorporating said amount into his assets is also clear. Because, if it were not his intention, he would not have purchased 'cold' notes to hide the misappropriation/destination of the values”, wrote judge Kou Hen in the ruling.

“In other words, the evidence produced demonstrated that defendant Marcelo’s conduct was specifically aimed at incorporating the funds received from Proex into his assets,” added the judge.

As a penalty, Marcelo will have to return R$651,204.75, which “corresponds to the remaining balance of R$930,292.50, which was unduly incorporated into his assets”, according to the judge. In addition, the loss of public office, the suspension of political rights for a period of six years, the prohibition of receiving tax or credit incentives from public authorities, and the payment of other fines that are yet to be calculated are determined.

For Marcos Simplício and Sérgio dos Santos, the Court determined that each one will lose respectively R$ 113,902.02 and R$ 165,185.73, which corresponds to 30% of the total value of the cold notes issued by each one. In total, Marcos issued R$379,673.40 in cold notes, while Sergio, R$550,619.10 – the values ​​will still be subject to monetary correction.

The two businessmen were also convicted of misconduct because, although they were not public agents, they intentionally induced the crime of misconduct, as provided for in Law 14,230, of 2021, according to judge Hong Kou Hen.

The three convicts will be able to appeal the decision. When searched, the defenses of those involved were not located. The space remains open for manifestation.