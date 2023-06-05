Monday, June 5, 2023
Former US Vice President Mike Pence presents his candidacy for 2024 elections

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 5, 2023
in World
0
Former US Vice President Mike Pence presents his candidacy for 2024 elections


Pence presented the documentation to the US Federal Election Commission on Monday.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence (2017-2021) presented the documentation to the US Federal Election Commission on Monday to contest the Republican Party primaries for the 2024 presidential elections.

Pence is scheduled to officially launch his candidacy with a speech on Wednesday in Iowa, according to media reports.

(Developing)

