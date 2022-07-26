The weakness of the United States, whose economy has been brought to a sudden stop and energy independence has been lost, encourages Russia and China. This was stated by US Vice President Mike Pence during a speech in Washington.

“Our border is under siege, our currency is losing value, energy independence is wasted. The Socialist government has brought our great and growing economy to an abrupt halt,” he said.

The weakened state of the United States encourages Moscow and Beijing, Pence said. Elites in Washington and across the country have never been so far from American values, he stressed.

“American freedom is under attack: technology companies, major media, government, even big business have joined hands to promote a harmful agenda designed to control Americans and destroy the American dream,” Pence concluded.

On July 25, US President Joe Biden said that he sees no signs of a deterioration in the economic situation in the country and is confident that “the United States is not going to fall into a recession.” He stressed that the US unemployment rate of 3.6% is historically low. However, he did not say anything about record inflation and prices.

On July 24, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country needs some economic slowdown. She noted that in 2021 the economy grew very quickly, by 5.5%, which led to the return to work of people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. At the same time, she stressed the high inflation in the country.

On July 13, Bloomberg reported that annual inflation in the US accelerated to 9.1% in June. This figure was the highest since November 1981.

On July 10, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo acknowledged that the US economy could face at least a slowdown in the future.