Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called the country’s macroeconomic policy the worst in 40 years. He stated this in the Wall Street Week show, the recording of which is available on website Bloomberg.

During the program, Summers criticized the latest government measures to stimulate the economy. He drew attention to the fact that during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, demand pressure will increase against the backdrop of aggressive easing of fiscal policy and the Federal Reserve System (FRS) free monetary policy.

“This is the least responsible fiscal policy that we have pursued in the last 40 years,” said the former US Treasury Secretary. He noted that the “intransigence” of the Left Democrats and the “completely irresponsible behavior” of the Republican Party lie at the heart of the current situation.

Summers suggested that there is a one-in-three probability of inflation accelerating with the onset of stagflation in the coming years. The ex-minister considered zero inflation to be another scenario with the same chance. Also, he said, there is a possibility that the Fed and the Treasury will receive rapid growth without inflation.