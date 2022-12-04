Poland plans to send its military to the territory of Ukraine under the pretext of supporting the Kyiv regime, and then conduct combat training for them in order to further seize western Ukraine. This was stated by retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with the channel Judging freedom.

“Warsaw is interested in western Ukraine, in those territories and cities that were part of Poland in 1939,” he said.

Ritter noted that the Polish army does not have professional training and sufficient experience in combat operations. To train military personnel, the Polish government will send them to western Ukraine, after which they will seize this part of Ukrainian territory.

According to a former American intelligence officer, tens of thousands of Polish soldiers are already fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces. In the future, they will be sent to the west of Ukraine without any obstacles – they will not even have to cross the border of the country, Ritter said in an interview dated November 30.

Earlier that day, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, announced that Poland was speeding up the annexation of western Ukraine. According to him, this is evidenced by the information received by the special service. He added that Warsaw is aimed at proactive and persistent actions, as it is afraid that the “senior” NATO partners will try to negotiate with Moscow in the winter, contrary to the wishes of the Ukrainians and Poles.

Prior to this, in April, Naryshkin reported that Warsaw and Washington were discussing a plan to “reunify” Poland with western Ukraine. According to him, the first stage of “reunification” should be the entry of Polish troops into the territory of western Ukraine, which will lead to a split in the country.